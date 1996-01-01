- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Mapping Genes: Videos & Practice Problems
Mapping Genes Practice Problems
The frequency of recombination between genes A and B is 17%, and between genes B and C is 5%. Determine the sequence of the three genes.
__________ is a mechanism in evolutionary genetics that occurs when irreversible harmful mutations accumulate in an asexual population in the absence of recombination.
A person is homozygous for two gene pairs, A and B, which are linked on a chromosome. What is true about the gametes produced by the person if there is no gene crossing between the linked genes?
Two genes, M and N, that are on the same chromosome have a 40% recombinant frequency. A test cross between parents who are heterozygous for genes M and N produced 280 offspring. Calculate the number of parental genotypes for the genes M and N.
A wild-type fruit fly (heterozygous for its brown body color and red eyes) is mated with a black-bodied fly with brown eyes. The offspring have the following phenotypic distribution:
Brown body with red eyes=770
Brown body with brown eyes=780
Black body with red eyes =156
Black body with brown eyes=160
Calculate the recombination frequency between the genes for the body color and eye color.
The following diagram shows the genetic map of four linked genes on a chromosome.
What will be the distance between D and B?
The laboratory approach utilized to locate the position of a specific disease that is associated with a gene on a chromosome is called:
If the distance between the non-allelic genes is 24 map units after the F1 individual was test crossed from the parent cross SSyy X ssYY, the percentage of ssYy in the F2 generation is as follows:
If a test cross yields the following results:
Parental: 1104
Parental: 1037
Recombinant 1: 134
Recombinant 2: 155
What is their recombination frequency?
The genetic distances between the three genes (genes AB, CD, and EF) were identified using a two-point mapping cross. Given the following distances, what is the sequence of the three genes in the chromosome?
AB-EF: 39 mu
AB-CD: 5 mu
CD-EF: 34 mu
850 out of 1000 individuals in a cross between individuals homozygous for (x, y) and the wild type (+ +) were of the parental type. The distance that separates x from y is then?
What might be the order of the genes in a linkage map if the Recombination frequency between genes A and B is 6%, between A and C is 14%, and between B and C is 20%?
Which of the following is true when genes are located close to each other on chromosomes and cannot be separated even by crossing over?
In the pea plant's chromosomal linkage map, two genes A and B are very close together. When AABB and aabb genotypes are hybridized, the result will show
Bloom syndrome is characterized by prenatal and postnatal retardation of growth, great sensitivity of the facial skin to the sun, immune deficiency, and abnormal behavior patterns. It is caused by a mutation in the BLM gene located on chromosome 15. Which of the following is elevated in Bloom syndrome?
The purple gene in Drosophila specifies the normal and red eyes (for the dominant pr+ allele) and purple eyes ( for the recessive pr allele). Another gene called the vestigial gene specifies normal, long wings (for dominant vg+ allele) and short wings (for recessive vg allele). A double heterozygous female mates with a tester (homozygous recessive for both genes) and yields the following offspring:
pr+ vg+ and pr vg: 1422
pr vg and pr vg: 1032
pr+ vg and pr vg: 134
pr vg+ and pr vg: 139
What is the recombination frequency between the purple and vestigial genes?
Four genes are all located on the same chromosome. The genes have the following recombination frequencies:
G-I: 3%
F-H: 9%
I-F: 15%
I-H: 24%
G-H: 27%
G-F: 18%
Considering the mentioned data, which of the following images illustrates the correct gene sequence in the chromosome?
A student conducted a sequence of two-point crosses for four genes, specifically, genes a, b, c, and d. These genes have the following recombination frequencies:
a and b = 50%
a and c = 50%
a and d = 50%
b and c = 20%
b and d = 9%
a and d = 29%
Considering the given data, which of the following statements is true?
Recombination frequencies are helpful in figuring out the order of genes on a specific chromosome. Suppose we have the following recombination frequencies:
Recombination frequency of E-F = 12.1%
Recombination frequency of F-G = 7.3%
Recombination frequency of E-G = 19.4%
Which of the following gives the correct order of genes E, F, and G in the chromosome?