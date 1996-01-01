- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Functional Genomics: Videos & Practice Problems
Functional Genomics Practice Problems
Many scientists work on identifying conserved genes among species to determine the evolutionary changes among organisms. What approach is used in these investigations?
Transcription factors are proteins that regulate the transcription process. How do transcription factors differ from other gene regulators such as coactivators and kinases?
ANK1 gene is responsible for the production of the protein called ankyrin-1. The ankyrin-1 protein gives the red blood cells the flexibility to pass through the narrow blood vessels. The shortage of this protein along with another protein called spectrin causes the blood cells to be misshapen. These defective blood cells are removed from the circulatory system and are transferred to the spleen for destruction. Which of the following is a consequence of ANK1 gene mutation?
TP53 is the gene responsible for the production of a protein called tumor protein p53. This protein is a tumor suppressor that can regulate cell division and keeps it from growing uncontrollably. How will it respond if DNA damage is irreparable?
This is a technique that introduces random changes in the genetic material (DNA) of an organism in a non-specific manner:
One of the most significant advantages of using random mutagenesis in genetic screens is: