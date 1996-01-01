Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
Genomics and Human Medicine Practice Problems
36 problems
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
___________ are organisms born from pseudopregnant mice that have both normal and knockout stem cells.
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
In knockout experiments, how do scientists ensure that the targeting vector has been properly introduced in the genome?
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT) is the process of replacing the mutated mitochondria with a normal nucleus. MRT is also known as: