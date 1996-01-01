- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Mitosis: Videos & Practice Problems
Mitosis Practice Problems
Which phase of mitosis during cell division involves the formation of spindles, chromosome shortening, and thickening?
Examples of non-homologous chromosomes are:
a. XX sex chromosomes
b. Autosomal chromosomes
c. X and Y sex chromosomes
d. None of the above
Which of the following statements accurately explains the distinctions between homologous chromosomes and sister chromatids?
Sister chromatids separate and move towards the opposite ends of the cell during anaphase of mitosis. This is achieved by the contraction of spindle fibers which pull the chromatids apart. The separated chromatids are now referred to as chromosomes.
How many chromosomes will be present in somatic human cells after anaphase of mitosis is complete?
Assuming a parent cell has three pairs of homologous chromosomes each with two different alleles, having genotype GgHhIi. During mitosis, the spindle fibers pull the sister chromatids apart, and each daughter cell receives one copy of the replicated chromosome.
Which of the following statements about the genotype of the daughter cells is correct?
In metaphase 1 of meiosis homologous chromosomes (each consisting of two sister chromatids) align at the equator of the cell. The alignment occurs in pairs, with one member of each homologous pair facing each pole of the cell.
Why is the alignment of chromosomes important during metaphase 1 of meiosis?
During metaphase I of meiosis, the homologous pairs can line up in a random orientation with respect to each other, which is known as independent assortment. This means that the maternal and paternal chromosomes can be oriented towards either pole, leading to different combinations of alleles in the resulting daughter cells.
Which of the following is NOT a disorder caused due to error in independent assortment?
Anaphase 1 is the third stage of meiosis during which the homologous chromosomes which have lined up at the equatorial plate are pulled apart. Identify the statement from below which shows similarity between anaphase 1 of meiosis and anaphase of mitosis.
In metaphase II of meiosis II the chromosomes align at the equator of the cell in preparation for their separation into the daughter cells. The sister chromatids of each chromosome are attached to each other at the centromere, aligned in a single row along the equatorial plate.
How is the alignment of chromosomes in metaphase II of meiosis different from the alignment of chromosomes in metaphase I of meiosis I?
The separation of sister chromatids during anaphase II ensures that each resulting cell contains a complete haploid set of chromosomes, with each chromosome consisting of a single chromatid. This process is crucial for which of the following life processes:
In the beginning of prophase II chromosomes condense and become visible under the microscope. They the align themselves at the equatorial plate during the process of metaphase II. This is the followed by the separation of the sister chromatids and formation of four haploid cells in the process of anaphase II and telophase II. During which stage of meiosis II do the chromosomes decondense?
A cell consisting of homologous pair of chromosomes having genotype XxYyZz undergoes meiosis. During meiosis, the cell undergoes two rounds of division, resulting in the production of four haploid daughter cells with half the number of chromosomes as the parent cell. Which of the following could be a possible gamete produced by the parent cell?
Alternative alignment also known as independent assortment occurs during meiosis, where homologous chromosomes pair up to form bivalent. These bivalent pairs align themselves independently of the other bivalents. Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of the bivalent?
Mendel's second law of inheritance states that during meiosis, the inheritance of one gene is independent of the inheritance of another gene. During which two stages of meiosis is independent assortment and segregation of chromosomes particularly seen which contributes to genetic diversity?
Fanconi's anemia is one of many diseases that are due to errors in DNA replication, which of the following can be expected if there will be errors in DNA replication: