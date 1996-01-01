- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
Transcription in Eukaryotes: Videos & Practice Problems
Transcription in Eukaryotes Practice Problems
Which of the following cis-acting regulatory elements interact with promoters to control target gene transcription?
________________________ are the DNA sequences that are located downstream of the transcription start site and are necessary for the binding of transcription factors.
Except for the ___________________, transcription factors include a large number of proteins that initiate and control gene transcription.
In _______, there are often multiple transcription factors that work together to regulate gene expression, while in _______, a single transcription factor can regulate the expression of multiple genes.
Cis-regulatory elements are non-coding regions of DNA that participate in the transcription process. How do they regulate the transcription of the neighboring genes?
In humans, what is the precursor protein before the RNA polymerase can bind to the promoter region?
Enhancers are binding sequences that can be located thousands of nucleotides away from the gene. How do they enhance the transcription process?
The active transcription sites in polytene chromosomes are indicated by puffs. In dipterans, the largest puff in the polytene chromosomes is called: