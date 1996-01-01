- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
The Genetic Code: Videos & Practice Problems
The Genetic Code Practice Problems
Determine the number of amino acids in the peptide encoded by the following sequence: 5' AUG UUA AAA AAU UAA GCU GCC GCC 3'
Consider the following DNA sense strand:
5' ...AGCGAATTCAGCT... 3'
Which of the following gives the corresponding RNA sequence?
Crick postulated the "wobble hypothesis" which is supported by the degeneracy of the genetic code. According to his postulate, what makes the third mRNA position of the codon-anticodon interaction susceptible to incorrect base pairing (Watson-Crick base pairing rule)?
Besides "wobble pairing", the degeneracy of the genetic code is also illustrated by isoacceptor tRNAs. Which of the following correctly describes isoacceptor tRNAs?
Crick proposed the "wobble hypothesis" to give an explanation for the degeneracy of the genetic code. If an anticodon GAG undergoes a "wobble pairing", to which of the following codons could it have been possibly paired besides CUC?
In silent mutation, one nitrogen base mutates into another nitrogen base but still encodes the same amino acid. This is made possible because:
In most cases, the genetic code is degenerate. That is, many of the amino acids are encoded by two, three, or four types of codons. Which of the following is made up of a single codon type?
Which of the following statements demonstrates the advantage of genetic redundancy?
When there is an accidental addition of a single nitrogen base in a DNA sequence, it can cause:
Which of the following genetic codes is not recognized by any tRNA in a human cell?
How many amino acids will be incorporated by an mRNA with the following nucleotide sequence?
5'-AUGAGGUUUUGA-3'
Determine the polypeptide that the following strand of mRNA specifies in humans:
5'-AUGAGGAGGAUAAUGUGGUUU-3'
The genetic code UGA in the nuclear genome is interpreted as _______, but in the mitochondrial genome, the UGA codes for __________.
How many codons will be generated if the genetic code is thought to be a combination of two nucleotides?
The 5′→3′ direction is the only way to read genetic information. This is referred to as the ______ of the genetic code.
A genetic code is a combination of three nucleotides. What is the total number of genetic codes that will specify the twenty amino acids?
Each alpha chain of hemoglobin consists of 141 amino acids. What will be the approximate length of mRNA that will encode each alpha chain?