- 1. Introduction to Genetics(0)
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance(0)
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance(0)
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage(0)
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses(0)
- 6. Chromosomal Variation(0)
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure(0)
- 8. DNA Replication(0)
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis(0)
- 10. Transcription(0)
- 11. Translation(0)
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes(0)
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes(0)
- 14. Genetic Control of Development(0)
- 15. Genomes and Genomics(0)
- 16. Transposable Elements(0)
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination(0)
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools(0)
- 19. Cancer Genetics(0)
- 20. Quantitative Genetics(0)
- 21. Population Genetics(0)
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics(0)
The Genetic Code: Videos & Practice Problems
The Genetic Code Practice Problems
Using the coding strand of DNA for a gene with the sequence 5′-...CCAGAGTTACTTAGA...-3′, identify the amino acid sequence of the resulting polypeptide utilizing the three-letter amino acid abbreviations.
The genetic codes for the different amino acids are given as follows:
UAU= tyrosine
CAU= histidine
CCC= proline
UUU= phenylalanine
What will be the possible sequence of mRNA for the following oligopeptide?
tyrosine - histidine - proline - phenylalanine
Which of the following is structurally similar to inosine apart from having an amino group attached to its Carbon-2?
Consider the following DNA sequences:
Wild-type DNA sequence: 5'- ATG GCT GAA TCT AGT GAC TCA GCA GTT TAT GAA AGC TCC GGA GCC -3'
Mutant DNA sequence: 5'- ATG GCT GAA TCT AGT GAG TCA GCA GTT TAT GAA AGC TCC GGA GCC -3'
In which codon does the mutant type differ from the wild type?
The sequence of an mRNA is 5' AAGGAAGGAAGGAAGGAAGG 3'. Assume that the genetic code is read as a quadruplet without overlaps and that there is no concept of start and stop codons. Identify the incorrect statement(s) based on this information regarding the translation of this mRNA.
Which of the following is the mRNA sequence encoded by the template strand 3'-TACGCTATGCTA-5'?
Isoaccepting tRNAs are tRNAs that have different anticodons but can recognize the same amino acid. For leucine which is specified by six different codons, how many tRNA genes are required to recognize these codons?
In a certain organism, the amino acid alanine is coded for by the codons GCU, GCC, GCA, and GCG. The corresponding tRNA molecules in the organism recognize the codons through base pairing between the tRNA anticodon and the mRNA codon. However, some tRNA molecules can recognize multiple codons for the same amino acid due to the wobble effect.
How many different tRNA molecules are necessary to recognize all four codons for alanine in the organism described?
The wobble effect is when a single tRNA molecule can recognize and bind to multiple codons for the same amino acid during translation. This is because the ____ position of the codon (the "wobble position") can tolerate some non-standard base pairing with the corresponding position of the tRNA anticodon.
Besides the codon GGG, what is the other codon that can be recognized by anticodon CCC?
The codon GCU codes for Alanine. To recognize GCU, there must be a tRNA molecule with anticodon CGA. Based on the wobble principle, what is the other codon that can be recognized by the anticodon CGA?
Given the following DNA template strand: 3'- TACGTACGTCGAGGCTATTCTAGG -5', what would be the amino acid sequence of the resulting polypeptide chain assuming that the reading frame begins with the first base of the sequence?
Given the following DNA template strand 5'- GTCAGGCTAGATCGA -3', what would be the sequence of the mRNA transcribed from this DNA template sequence?
Single amino acid coded by more than one codon is called?
a. ambiguity of genetic code
b. degeneracy of genetic code
c. non-degeneracy
d. unambiguous genetic code
The amino acid sequence of a peptide is as follows: Met-Cys-Cys-Tyr-Arg-Arg-Val-Thr-Tyr. Identify the number of triplets in this peptide.
The amino acid sequence of a wildtype peptide is as follows: Met-Cys-Cys-Tyr-Arg-Arg-Val-Thr-Tyr-Thr. The mutant form of the same peptide is as follows: Met-Cys-Cys-Tyr-Ser-Arg-Val-Thr-Tyr-Thr. Using the genetic code table in your genetics textbook, identify the nucleotide(s) that altered, resulting in the production of the mutant peptide.
Identify the correct sequence (from 5' to 3' end) of a typical mRNA strand's coding and noncoding parts before it undergoes translation process.
Determine which of the following mRNA sequences codes for the given amino acid sequence:
5'...Ala-Val-Thr-Asp...3'
The genetic code was said to be universal for all organisms. It was found later that the genetic code has evolved. What do these stop codons, UAA, and UAG code for in ciliated protozoans?
The codons of an mRNA are read in the 5'-3' direction. The complementary tRNA anticodon sequence for the mRNA codon 5'-AUG-3' is determined to be: