How do normal cells protect themselves from accumulating mutations in genes that could lead to cancer? How do cancer cells differ from normal cells in these processes?
19. Cancer Genetics
Overview of Cancer
- Textbook Question371views
- Textbook Question
Describe the difference between an acute transforming virus and a virus that does not cause tumors.694views
- Textbook Question
Epigenetics is a relatively new area of genetics with a focus on phenomena that affect gene expression but do not affect DNA sequence. Epigenetic effects are quasi-stable and may be passed to progeny somatic or germ-line cells. What are known causes of epigenetic effects, and how do they relate to cancer?876views
- Textbook Question
Radiotherapy (treatment with ionizing radiation) is one of the most effective current cancer treatments. It works by damaging DNA and other cellular components. In which ways could radiotherapy control or cure cancer, and why does radiotherapy often have significant side effects?476views
- Textbook Question
Explain the apparent paradox that both hypermethylation and hypomethylation of DNA are often found in the same cancer cell.802views
- Textbook Question
As part of a cancer research project, you have discovered a gene that is mutated in many metastatic tumors. After determining the DNA sequence of this gene, you compare the sequence with those of other genes in the human genome sequence database. Your gene appears to code for an amino acid sequence that resembles sequences found in some serine proteases. Conjecture how your new gene might contribute to the development of highly invasive cancers.515views
- Open Question
What is the relationship between signal transduction and cellular proliferation?7views
- Open Question
What is the cancer stem cell hypothesis?11views