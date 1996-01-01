Skip to main content
Genetics
Skip topic navigation
1. Introduction to Genetics
Worksheet
History of Genetics
Modern Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Worksheet
Mendel's Experiments and Laws
Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids
Monohybrid Cross
Dihybrid Cross
Sex-Linked Genes
Probability and Genetics
Pedigrees
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Worksheet
Understanding Independent Assortment
Chi Square Analysis
Sex Chromosome
X-Inactivation
Overview of interacting Genes
Pleiotropy
Epistasis and Complementation
Variations of Dominance
Penetrance and Expressivity
Organelle DNA
Maternal Effect
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Worksheet
Mapping Overview
Crossing Over and Recombinants
Mapping Genes
Trihybrid Cross
Multiple Cross Overs and Interference
Chi Square and Linkage
Mapping with Markers
Positional Cloning
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Worksheet
Working with Microorganisms
Bacterial Conjugation
Bacterial Transformation
Bacteriophage Genetics
Transduction
6. Chromosomal Variation
Worksheet
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Overview
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Deletions
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Duplications
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Translocations
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Worksheet
DNA as the Genetic Material
DNA Structure
Alternative DNA Forms
RNA
Bacterial and Viral Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
8. DNA Replication
Worksheet
Semiconservative Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
Telomeres and Telomerase
Recombination
9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Worksheet
Mitosis
Meiosis
Development of Animal Gametes
Development of Plant Gametes
10. Transcription
Worksheet
Overview of Transcription
Transcription in Prokaryotes
Transcription in Eukaryotes
RNA Modification and Processing
RNA Interference
11. Translation
Worksheet
The Genetic Code
Transfer RNA
Ribosomal Structure
Translation
Proteins
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Worksheet
Lac Operon
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation
Arabinose Operon
Riboswitches
13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Worksheet
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
GAL Regulation
Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation
Post Translational Modifications
14. Genetic Control of Development
Worksheet
Studying the Genetics of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
Early Developmental Steps
15. Genomes and Genomics
Worksheet
Overview of Genomics
Sequencing the Genome
Genomic Variation
Bioinformatics
Comparative Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
Functional Genomics
Proteomics
16. Transposable Elements
Worksheet
Discovery of Transposable Elements
Transposable Elements in Prokaryotes
Transposable Elements in Eukaryotes
Regulation of Transposable Elements
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Worksheet
Types of Mutations
Spontaneous Mutations
Induced Mutations
DNA Repair
18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Worksheet
Genetic Cloning
Methods for Analyzing DNA
19. Cancer Genetics
Worksheet
Overview of Cancer
Cancer Mutations
20. Quantitative Genetics
Worksheet
Mathematical Measurements
Traits and Variance
Analyzing Trait Variance
Heritability
QTL Mapping
21. Population Genetics
Worksheet
Hardy Weinberg
Allelic Frequency Changes
22. Evolutionary Genetics
Worksheet
Overview of Evolution
Speciation
Phylogenetic Trees
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Overview of interacting Genes
Overview of interacting Genes
Overview of interacting Genes
Multiple Choice
How does chromosome condensation affect gene expression in eukaryotic cells?
Multiple Choice
A woman tests positive for the BRCA2 mutation. Which of the following is true?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a dihybrid cross involving two genes that interact epistatically?
Multiple Choice
An inherited structure that has lost much of its original function is called a/an:
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about linked genes is true?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true regarding one-way linkage between genes?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about microRNAs (miRNAs) is true?
Multiple Choice
How many hydrogen bonds are formed between guanine and cytosine in a DNA double helix?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about Notch1 is correct?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes how genetic engineering can be used to improve crop production?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following characterizes BRCA1 and BRCA2 as tumor-suppressor genes?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is NOT true regarding positive (direct) selection in genetics?
Multiple Choice
A scientist has obtained a sequence of a chimpanzee gene and wants to study how it interacts with other genes in a pathway. Which of the following approaches would be most appropriate to identify gene-gene interactions in this context?
Multiple Choice
Which term refers to a protein that is produced by a single clone of cells and is therefore identical in structure?
Multiple Choice
How does diploidy help to preserve genetic variation in a population?
