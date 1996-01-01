In rabbits, a series of multiple alleles controls coat color in the following way: C is dominant to all other alleles and causes full color. The chinchilla phenotype is due to the cch allele, which is dominant to all alleles other than C. The ch allele, dominant only to (albino), results in the Himalayan coat color. Thus, the order of dominance is C > cch > ch > ca. For each of the following three cases, the phenotypes of the P 1 generations of two crosses are shown, as well as the phenotype of one member of the F 1 generation.

For each case, determine the genotypes of the P 1 generation and the F 1 offspring, and predict the results of making each indicated cross between F 1 individuals.