2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
- Multiple ChoiceIn a pedigree where both parents are heterozygous (Ww) for a gene with complete dominance, what is the probability that their child, individual III-1, is homozygous recessive (ww)?
- Multiple ChoiceIn a population of butterflies, the allele frequency of A is 0.7 and the allele frequency of a is 0.3. According to Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, what is the expected frequency of the heterozygous genotype (Aa) in this population?
- Multiple ChoiceCharles has normal blood clotting, while Marie is a carrier for hemophilia (an X-linked recessive disorder). What is the probability that their female child will suffer from hemophilia?
- Multiple ChoiceIf one parent is heterozygous (Aa) and the other is homozygous recessive (aa) for a dominant gene associated with Alzheimer's disease, what is the probability that their child will inherit the dominant gene?
- Textbook Question
If two six-sided dice are rolled, what is the probability that the total number of spots showing is
an odd number?
- Multiple ChoiceIn a population of cats, the allele for long tails (L) is dominant over the allele for short tails (l). If the frequency of the long tail allele (L) is 0.7 and the population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, what is the expected frequency of cats with long tails?
- Multiple ChoiceIn a family where both parents are heterozygous carriers for cystic fibrosis (genotype Cc), what is the probability that their daughter Irene is a carrier (heterozygous) for the disease? Express your answer as a percentage.
- Textbook Question
A woman expressing a dominant phenotype is heterozygous (Dd) for the gene.
Draw a pedigree that illustrates the transmission of the dominant trait from the grandmother to two of her grandchildren who are first cousins.
- Multiple Choice
Use the product law to calculate the probability that mating two organisms with the genotype of AaBbCcDd will produce offspring with the genotype of AA bb Cc Dd?
- Multiple Choice
In a family of five children what is the probability that… All are females
- Multiple Choice
In a family of five children what is the probability that… Two are males and three are females
- Multiple Choice
In a family of six children, where both parents are heterozygous for albinism, what is the probability that four are normal and two are albinos?
- Textbook Question
A man, J.B., has a sister with autosomal recessive galactosemia (OMIM 230400), and his partner, S.B., has a brother with galactosemia. Galactosemia is a serious condition caused by an enzyme deficiency that prevents the metabolism of the sugar galactose. Neither J.B. nor S.B. has galactosemia, but they are concerned about the risk that a future child of theirs will have the condition. What is the probability their first child will have galactosemia?
- Textbook Question
A woman, S.R., had a maternal grandfather with hemophilia A (OMIM 306700), an X-linked recessive condition that reduces blood clotting. S.R.'s maternal grandmother and paternal grandparents are free of the condition, as are her partner, his parents, and his grandparents. S.R. has no siblings. She wants to know the chance that a son of hers will have the condition. What is that probability?
- Textbook Question
Two parents plan to have three children. What is the probability that the children will be two girls and one boy?