A 40-year-old woman whose father had Huntington disease currently shows no symptoms of the disease. She is newly pregnant with her first child and seeks your best estimate of the chance her child will inherit the disease. What is your estimate and how did you arrive at it? (Hint: See Figure 4.11)
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
Consider the cross AaBbCC × AABbCc.
Use the forked-line method to predict the expected ratio of offspring phenotypes.
Consider the cross AaBbCC × AABbCc.
Use a Punnett square to predict the expected ratio of offspring phenotypes.
Consider the cross AaBbCC × AABbCc.
How many different gamete genotypes can each organism produce?
A couple with European ancestry seeks genetic counseling before having children because of a history of cystic fibrosis (CF) in the husband's family. ASO testing for CF reveals that the husband is heterozygous for the Δ508 mutation and that the wife is heterozygous for the R117 mutation. You are the couple's genetic counselor. When consulting with you, they express their conviction that they are not at risk for having an affected child because they each carry different mutations and cannot have a child who is homozygous for either mutation. What would you say to them?
Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
If a woman is heterozygous for albinism, an autosomal recessive condition that results in the absence of skin pigment, the proportion of her gametes carrying the allele that allows pigment expression is expected to be 75%.
Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
Reciprocal crosses that produce identical results demonstrate that a strain is pure-breeding.
Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
A test cross between a heterozygous parent and a homozygous recessive parent is expected to produce a 1:1 genotypic and phenotypic ratio.
Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
A student uses the product rule to predict that the probability of flipping a coin twice and getting a head and then a tail is 1/4.
The synthesis of flower pigments is known to be dependent on enzymatically controlled biosynthetic pathways. For the crosses shown here, postulate the role of mutant genes and their products in producing the observed phenotypes:
P₁: white strain A × white strain B
F₁: all purple
F₂: 9/16purple: 7/16 white
The synthesis of flower pigments is known to be dependent on enzymatically controlled biosynthetic pathways. For the crosses shown here, postulate the role of mutant genes and their products in producing the observed phenotypes:
P₁: white × pink
F₁: all purple
F₂: 9/16 purple: 3/16 pink: 4/16 white
In cattle, an autosomal mutation called Dexter produces calves with short stature and short limbs. Embryos that are homozygous for the Dexter mutation have severely stunted development and either spontaneously abort or are stillborn. What progeny phenotypes do you expect from the cross of two Dexter cows? What are the expected proportions of the expected phenotypes?
A geneticist crosses a pure-breeding strain of peas producing yellow, wrinkled seeds with one that is pure-breeding for green, round seeds.
What is the expected phenotype distribution among the F₂ progeny?
A geneticist crosses a pure-breeding strain of peas producing yellow, wrinkled seeds with one that is pure-breeding for green, round seeds.
What proportion of the F₂ progeny are expected to have yellow seeds? Wrinkled seeds? Green seeds? Round seeds?
A geneticist crosses a pure-breeding strain of peas producing yellow, wrinkled seeds with one that is pure-breeding for green, round seeds.
Use a Punnett square to predict the F₂ progeny that would be expected if the F₁ are allowed to self-fertilize.