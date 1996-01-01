The term 'full employment GDP' is synonymous with which of the following?
A
Actual GDP
B
Nominal GDP
C
Potential GDP
D
Real GDP at current prices
1
Understand the concept of 'full employment GDP': it refers to the level of output (GDP) an economy can produce when all available resources, especially labor, are used efficiently without causing inflationary pressure.
Recognize that 'Actual GDP' is the real output produced in the economy at a given time, which can be above or below full employment levels depending on economic conditions.
Know that 'Nominal GDP' is the market value of all final goods and services produced in an economy, measured using current prices, and does not adjust for inflation or resource utilization.
Identify that 'Potential GDP' represents the maximum sustainable output an economy can achieve at full employment, without accelerating inflation, making it synonymous with 'full employment GDP'.
Note that 'Real GDP at current prices' is a misnomer because 'real GDP' is adjusted for inflation and measured at constant prices, so it cannot be 'at current prices'; thus, it is not synonymous with full employment GDP.
