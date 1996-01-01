Why does investment typically decline during periods of hyperinflation?
A
Because hyperinflation creates uncertainty about future prices, making long-term planning and investment riskier.
B
Because hyperinflation increases the real value of money, encouraging firms to invest more.
C
Because hyperinflation leads to lower interest rates, reducing the cost of borrowing for investment.
D
Because hyperinflation guarantees stable returns on investment, making other options less attractive.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of hyperinflation, which is an extremely rapid and out-of-control rise in prices, leading to a loss of the currency's purchasing power.
Step 2: Recognize that investment decisions depend heavily on expectations about future prices and economic stability, as firms need to plan for returns over time.
Step 3: Analyze how hyperinflation creates uncertainty about future prices, making it difficult for businesses to predict costs and revenues accurately, which increases the risk associated with long-term investments.
Step 4: Consider that this uncertainty discourages firms from committing resources to investment projects because the expected returns become highly unpredictable and potentially negative in real terms.
Step 5: Conclude that due to this increased risk and uncertainty, investment typically declines during periods of hyperinflation, as firms prefer to avoid long-term commitments in an unstable economic environment.
