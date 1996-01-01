Which of the following is a true statement about the U.S. economy during the 1970s?
A
The U.S. experienced high inflation and slow economic growth, a phenomenon known as stagflation.
B
The U.S. economy was largely unaffected by oil price shocks.
C
Unemployment rates reached historic lows throughout the decade.
D
Interest rates remained consistently low during the 1970s.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key economic terms involved. 'Stagflation' refers to a situation where an economy experiences stagnant growth, high unemployment, and high inflation simultaneously, which is unusual because inflation and unemployment typically have an inverse relationship.
Step 2: Recall the economic context of the U.S. during the 1970s. This decade was marked by significant oil price shocks due to geopolitical events, which contributed to rising production costs and inflation.
Step 3: Analyze the statements given: The first statement mentions high inflation and slow growth (stagflation), the second denies the impact of oil shocks, the third claims unemployment was very low, and the fourth says interest rates stayed low.
Step 4: Use historical economic data knowledge: The 1970s saw high inflation rates, slow economic growth, and rising unemployment, confirming stagflation. Oil price shocks had a major impact, unemployment was not at historic lows, and interest rates actually rose significantly to combat inflation.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is the one describing stagflation, as it accurately reflects the economic conditions of the U.S. during the 1970s.
