Which of the following are two ways in which Cuba has recently reformed its economy?
A
Allowing private small businesses and expanding foreign investment opportunities
B
Nationalizing all agricultural land and banning foreign currency
C
Eliminating all state-owned enterprises and adopting a free-market currency system
D
Increasing government subsidies and restricting tourism
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of economic reforms in Cuba, which historically had a centrally planned economy with significant state control over businesses and foreign investment.
Step 2: Identify common reform strategies in transitioning economies, such as allowing private small businesses to operate and expanding opportunities for foreign investment to stimulate growth.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by comparing it to known recent reforms in Cuba, noting that nationalizing all agricultural land or banning foreign currency contradicts moves toward market liberalization.
Step 4: Recognize that eliminating all state-owned enterprises and adopting a free-market currency system is a more radical reform than Cuba has implemented recently.
Step 5: Conclude that the reforms involving allowing private small businesses and expanding foreign investment opportunities align with Cuba's gradual economic opening and modernization efforts.
Watch next
Master Defining Economic Terms: Scarcity, Trade-offs, and Opportunity Costs with a bite sized video explanation from Brian