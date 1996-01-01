Which of the following indicators showed that the economy was weaker than the stock market suggested during the 1920s?
A
High levels of foreign investment
B
Rapid increase in industrial production
C
Stagnant wage growth and rising consumer debt
D
Declining unemployment rates
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the 1920s economy and the stock market. The stock market showed strong performance, but we need to identify indicators that suggest the economy was actually weaker than this performance implied.
Step 2: Analyze each option in terms of economic health: High levels of foreign investment generally indicate confidence in the economy; rapid increase in industrial production suggests economic growth; declining unemployment rates usually signal a strong labor market.
Step 3: Focus on the option 'Stagnant wage growth and rising consumer debt.' Stagnant wages mean workers' incomes were not increasing, limiting their purchasing power, while rising consumer debt indicates people were borrowing more to maintain consumption, which can signal underlying economic weakness.
Step 4: Recognize that stagnant wage growth combined with rising consumer debt points to a fragile economic situation, where consumer spending was not supported by real income gains but by borrowing, which is unsustainable in the long run.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, 'Stagnant wage growth and rising consumer debt' best reflects an economic weakness that the booming stock market did not reveal during the 1920s.
Watch next
Master Defining Economic Terms: Scarcity, Trade-offs, and Opportunity Costs with a bite sized video explanation from Brian