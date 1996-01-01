Which statement best describes the United States' GDP compared to the rest of the world?
A
The United States' GDP is less than the GDP of Japan.
B
The United States' GDP is smaller than that of China and the European Union combined.
C
The United States' GDP is approximately equal to the GDP of India.
D
The United States has the largest GDP of any single country in the world.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what GDP (Gross Domestic Product) measures — it is the total market value of all final goods and services produced within a country in a given period, usually a year.
Step 2: Recognize that when comparing GDPs, we often look at nominal GDP values or GDP adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP) to get a sense of economic size.
Step 3: Recall that the United States has historically had the largest nominal GDP of any single country, surpassing countries like Japan, China, and India individually.
Step 4: Note that while China’s GDP is very large and growing rapidly, the combined GDP of China and the European Union is larger than that of the United States, but the U.S. alone remains the largest single-country economy.
Step 5: Therefore, the statement that best describes the United States' GDP compared to the rest of the world is that it has the largest GDP of any single country in the world.
