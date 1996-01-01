Which statement best describes the state of the U.S. economy when President Obama took office in January 2009?
A
The economy was stable with moderate inflation and steady GDP growth.
B
The economy was experiencing a severe recession with rising unemployment and financial instability.
C
The economy was in a period of rapid growth and low unemployment.
D
The economy was facing hyperinflation and a booming stock market.
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of the U.S. economy in January 2009. This was the period right after the 2008 financial crisis, which had widespread effects on economic indicators.
Step 2: Identify key economic indicators during that time, such as GDP growth, unemployment rate, inflation, and financial market stability. In early 2009, GDP was contracting, unemployment was rising sharply, and financial markets were highly unstable.
Step 3: Recognize that a severe recession is characterized by negative GDP growth, increasing unemployment, and financial instability, which matches the conditions in January 2009.
Step 4: Compare the given statements with the economic conditions identified. Statements about stable economy, rapid growth, or hyperinflation do not align with the actual economic situation at that time.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the U.S. economy when President Obama took office is that it was experiencing a severe recession with rising unemployment and financial instability.
