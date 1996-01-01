What is one reason government intervention proved necessary during the Great Depression?
Private markets failed to restore full employment on their own.
Technological innovation eliminated the need for government spending.
The gold standard prevented any economic downturns.
International trade increased rapidly, causing inflation.
Understand the context of the Great Depression, which was a severe worldwide economic downturn during the 1930s characterized by massive unemployment and economic contraction.
Recognize that during the Great Depression, private markets were unable to self-correct quickly enough to restore full employment and economic stability on their own.
Recall that one key reason for government intervention was to address this failure of private markets by implementing policies aimed at stimulating demand and creating jobs.
Note that other options such as technological innovation eliminating government spending needs, the gold standard preventing downturns, or international trade causing inflation do not accurately describe the economic realities of the Great Depression.
Conclude that the necessity of government intervention was primarily because private markets failed to restore full employment without external support.
