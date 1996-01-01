Which of the following contributed to the unstable economic conditions after the war?
Rapid technological advancement
Disruption of production and trade networks
Increase in consumer confidence
Stable government policies
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about identifying factors that contributed to unstable economic conditions after a war. Wars often disrupt economies in various ways.
Step 2: Analyze each option in terms of its typical economic impact after a war. For example, rapid technological advancement can lead to growth, but may also cause short-term disruptions.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Disruption of production and trade networks' directly affects the supply side of the economy by interrupting the flow of goods and services, which is a common cause of economic instability after wars.
Step 4: Consider that 'Increase in consumer confidence' and 'Stable government policies' generally promote economic stability rather than instability, so they are less likely to be correct answers.
Step 5: Conclude that the most plausible contributor to unstable economic conditions after the war is the disruption of production and trade networks, as it directly hampers economic activity and recovery.
