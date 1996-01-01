How do fears of future economic problems typically affect a country's GDP?
They tend to increase GDP by encouraging more government spending.
They have no significant effect on GDP.
They tend to increase GDP by boosting exports.
They tend to decrease GDP by reducing consumer spending and business investment.
1
Understand that GDP (Gross Domestic Product) measures the total value of goods and services produced in a country over a specific period.
Recognize that consumer spending and business investment are major components of GDP, often making up a large portion of aggregate demand.
Analyze how fears of future economic problems, such as recessions or financial crises, influence behavior: consumers tend to save more and spend less, while businesses delay or reduce investment due to uncertainty.
Connect this behavior to aggregate demand: a reduction in consumer spending and business investment leads to a decrease in aggregate demand, which in turn lowers GDP.
Conclude that fears of future economic problems typically cause GDP to decrease because they reduce the key components of aggregate demand—consumer spending and business investment.
