The accompanying graph depicts an economy in the production possibilities frontier (PPF). What does a point inside the PPF represent?
A
Unemployment or underutilization of resources
B
Maximum possible output
C
Efficient use of all resources
D
An unattainable level of production
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF) represents the maximum possible combinations of two goods or services that an economy can produce when all resources are fully and efficiently utilized.
Recognize that points on the PPF curve indicate efficient use of resources, meaning the economy is producing at its maximum potential without any waste.
Identify that points outside the PPF are unattainable with the current resources and technology, as they represent production levels beyond the economy's capacity.
Focus on points inside the PPF, which indicate that the economy is not using all its resources efficiently—some resources are unemployed or underutilized.
Conclude that a point inside the PPF represents unemployment or underutilization of resources, meaning the economy could produce more of one or both goods without sacrificing production of the other.
