In macroeconomics, what is the key difference between nominal GDP and real GDP?
A
Nominal GDP includes only domestically owned production, while real GDP includes production by foreign-owned firms.
B
Nominal GDP adjusts for inflation using base-year prices, while real GDP is measured using current-year prices.
C
Nominal GDP is measured using current-year prices, while real GDP is adjusted for inflation using constant (base-year) prices.
D
Nominal GDP measures quantities produced, while real GDP measures the price level.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the total value of all goods and services produced within a country's borders during a specific period.
Step 2: Recognize that Nominal GDP is calculated using the prices of goods and services in the current year, which means it reflects both changes in production quantities and changes in price levels (inflation or deflation).
Step 3: Understand that Real GDP is calculated using constant prices from a base year, which removes the effect of inflation or deflation, allowing us to compare the actual volume of production over time.
Step 4: Note that the key difference lies in the price basis: Nominal GDP uses current-year prices, while Real GDP uses base-year prices to adjust for inflation.
Step 5: Conclude that this adjustment in Real GDP allows economists to measure economic growth in terms of actual output changes, not just price changes.
Watch next
Master Nominal GDP and Real GDP with a bite sized video explanation from Brian