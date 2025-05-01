The total income earned by residents of a country in a given period, adjusted for changes in the price level.
The market value of all intermediate goods and services produced within a country in a given period, measured using prices from a base year.
The value of all final goods and services produced within a country in a given period, measured using prices from a base year (constant prices).
The value of all final goods and services produced within a country in a given period, measured using current-year prices.
Step 1: Understand that Real GDP measures the value of all final goods and services produced within a country during a specific period, but it adjusts for changes in the price level to reflect true economic output.
Step 2: Recognize that Real GDP uses prices from a base year (constant prices) rather than current-year prices to eliminate the effects of inflation or deflation.
Step 3: Differentiate Real GDP from Nominal GDP, where Nominal GDP is measured using current-year prices and can be influenced by price changes rather than actual output changes.
Step 4: Note that Real GDP excludes intermediate goods to avoid double counting, focusing only on final goods and services produced within the country.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of Real GDP is: 'The value of all final goods and services produced within a country in a given period, measured using prices from a base year (constant prices).' This definition captures both the production scope and the price adjustment.
