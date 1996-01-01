Which of the following is an example of a closed economy?
A
An economy that has a floating exchange rate
B
An economy that exports more goods than it imports
C
An economy that does not engage in international trade or financial transactions with other countries
D
An economy that relies heavily on foreign investment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a closed economy. A closed economy is one that does not engage in international trade or financial transactions with other countries, meaning it neither imports nor exports goods and services.
Step 2: Analyze each option in the problem to see if it fits the definition of a closed economy.
Step 3: The option 'An economy that has a floating exchange rate' refers to how the currency value is determined and does not imply anything about trade openness, so it is not necessarily a closed economy.
Step 4: The option 'An economy that exports more goods than it imports' clearly involves international trade, so it is an open economy, not closed.
Step 5: The option 'An economy that relies heavily on foreign investment' also involves financial transactions with other countries, so it is not closed. Therefore, the correct example of a closed economy is the one that does not engage in international trade or financial transactions.
