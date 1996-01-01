Which of the following best describes how expansionary policies can facilitate economic growth?
A
By reducing the money supply to control inflation
B
By increasing aggregate demand through lower interest rates or higher government spending
C
By implementing trade restrictions to protect domestic industries
D
By raising taxes to decrease consumer spending
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what expansionary policies are. Expansionary policies are government actions aimed at stimulating economic growth, typically during periods of recession or slow growth.
Step 2: Recognize the two main types of expansionary policies: monetary policy and fiscal policy. Monetary policy involves actions by the central bank, such as lowering interest rates or increasing the money supply. Fiscal policy involves government spending and taxation decisions.
Step 3: Analyze how expansionary monetary policy works. Lowering interest rates reduces the cost of borrowing, encouraging businesses and consumers to spend and invest more, which increases aggregate demand.
Step 4: Analyze how expansionary fiscal policy works. Increasing government spending directly raises aggregate demand by injecting more money into the economy, while lowering taxes increases disposable income, encouraging consumer spending.
Step 5: Conclude that expansionary policies facilitate economic growth primarily by increasing aggregate demand through lower interest rates (monetary policy) or higher government spending (fiscal policy), which stimulates production and employment.
