Which of the following best describes the primary goals of a central bank?
A
To maximize government spending and reduce taxes
B
To provide loans directly to households and businesses
C
To regulate international trade and set exchange rates
D
To maintain price stability and promote economic growth
1
Step 1: Understand the role of a central bank in an economy. Central banks are primarily responsible for managing the country's monetary policy, which influences inflation, employment, and overall economic growth.
Step 2: Recognize that central banks aim to maintain price stability, meaning they try to keep inflation low and stable to preserve the purchasing power of the currency.
Step 3: Know that promoting economic growth is another key goal, which involves creating conditions that support sustainable increases in output and employment.
Step 4: Identify that central banks do not directly maximize government spending or reduce taxes; these are fiscal policy tools managed by the government.
Step 5: Understand that while central banks may influence exchange rates indirectly through monetary policy, regulating international trade and setting exchange rates are not their primary goals.
