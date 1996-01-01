Why do developing countries usually have less variety in their economic activities?
A
High levels of foreign direct investment lead to a wide range of industries.
B
They have more advanced financial markets that encourage specialization.
C
They often rely heavily on a few primary sectors due to limited capital, technology, and infrastructure.
D
Government policies in developing countries typically promote diversification over specialization.
1
Step 1: Understand the economic structure of developing countries, which often depends heavily on a few primary sectors such as agriculture, mining, or raw material extraction.
Step 2: Recognize that limited capital, technology, and infrastructure restrict the ability of these countries to diversify into a wide range of industries or advanced manufacturing and services.
Step 3: Analyze how these constraints lead to specialization in a narrow set of economic activities rather than a broad variety, as diversification requires investment and resources that may not be readily available.
Step 4: Consider the role of financial markets and foreign direct investment (FDI); in developing countries, these are often less developed or concentrated in specific sectors, which limits the spread of economic activities.
Step 5: Note that government policies in developing countries may not always effectively promote diversification, and sometimes focus on stabilizing or supporting existing primary sectors rather than encouraging a wide range of industries.
