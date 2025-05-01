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Multiple Choice
What factors cause aggregate demand to shift?
A
Changes in resource prices, technology, productivity, and input availability (factors of production)
B
Changes in consumption, investment, government spending, net exports, monetary policy (money supply/interest rates), and expectations/wealth
C
Changes in money wages, capital stock, and supply shocks such as weather or oil disruptions
D
Changes in the overall price level and inflation, which alter the quantity demanded
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that aggregate demand (AD) represents the total quantity of goods and services demanded across all levels of an economy at a given overall price level and in a given period.
Step 2: Recognize that factors causing a shift in aggregate demand are those that change the total spending in the economy at every price level, not just movements along the AD curve due to price changes.
Step 3: Identify the main components of aggregate demand: consumption (C), investment (I), government spending (G), and net exports (NX). Changes in any of these components will shift the AD curve.
Step 4: Consider how monetary policy affects aggregate demand through changes in the money supply and interest rates, which influence consumption and investment decisions.
Step 5: Include expectations and wealth effects, as changes in consumer and business confidence or perceived wealth can increase or decrease spending, thereby shifting aggregate demand.
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