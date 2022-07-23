Using a little bit of algebra, we can rearrange the time value of money formula:
The formula is best used for:
Using a little bit of algebra, we can rearrange the time value of money formula:
The formula is best used for:
You are saving up \$12,000 for a luxurious European vacation two years from now. How much money would you need to invest today at Clutch Bank, earning their juicy 10% annual interest, to have enough for your vacation?
You are saving up \$12,000 for a luxurious European vacation two years from now. How much money would you need to invest today at Clutch Bank, earning their juicy 10% annual interest, to have enough for your vacation? How much would you need to invest today, if instead you could only earn 6% interest?