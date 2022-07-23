Open Question
You invest \$4,545 in Clutch Bank today earning a juicy 10% annual interest. What is the value of your investment in one year? What is the value of the investment after two years?
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You invest \$4,545 in Clutch Bank today earning a juicy 10% annual interest. What is the value of your investment in one year? What is the value of the investment after two years?
Using a little bit of algebra, we can rearrange the time value of money formula:
The formula is best used for:
You are saving up \$12,000 for a luxurious European vacation two years from now. How much money would you need to invest today at Clutch Bank, earning their juicy 10% annual interest, to have enough for your vacation?