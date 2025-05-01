Which of the following transactions is included in a country's GDP (measured using the expenditure approach)?
A
A retiree receives Social Security benefits.
B
A household buys a newly built home from a construction firm.
C
A person buys a used car from another person.
D
A household buys shares of stock in a publicly traded company.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the expenditure approach to GDP, which calculates GDP as the total spending on final goods and services produced within a country during a specific period. The formula is: \(GDP = C + I + G + (X - M)\), where \(C\) is consumption, \(I\) is investment, \(G\) is government spending, and \((X - M)\) is net exports.
Step 2: Identify which transactions represent spending on newly produced goods and services. Only purchases of new goods and services count toward GDP because GDP measures current production.
Step 3: Analyze each option: Receiving Social Security benefits is a transfer payment, not a purchase of goods or services, so it is excluded from GDP.
Step 4: Buying a used car is a transaction involving a previously produced good, so it does not count toward current GDP because it was counted when originally produced.
Step 5: Buying shares of stock is a financial transaction, not a purchase of goods or services, so it is excluded from GDP. However, buying a newly built home from a construction firm is an investment in new residential structures and is included in GDP under investment (\(I\)).
