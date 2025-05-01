Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
What is contractionary monetary policy?
A
A government fiscal strategy of increasing public spending to stimulate short-term economic growth.
B
A policy that pegs the currency by buying or selling foreign reserves to stabilize the exchange rate.
C
A central bank policy that increases the money supply and lowers interest rates to boost aggregate demand and stimulate growth.
D
A central bank policy that reduces the money supply and raises interest rates to decrease economic activity and curb inflation.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of monetary policy, which is conducted by a central bank to influence the economy by controlling the money supply and interest rates.
Step 2: Recognize that contractionary monetary policy is used to reduce inflation and slow down an overheating economy by decreasing aggregate demand.
Step 3: Identify the tools of contractionary monetary policy, such as increasing interest rates and reducing the money supply through selling government securities or raising reserve requirements.
Step 4: Note the effects of contractionary monetary policy: higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive, which reduces consumer spending and business investment, leading to slower economic growth.
Step 5: Summarize that contractionary monetary policy is a central bank strategy aimed at decreasing economic activity to control inflation, contrasting with expansionary policy which aims to stimulate growth.
Watch next
Master Expansionary Monetary Policy with a bite sized video explanation from Brian Krogol