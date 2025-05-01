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Multiple Choice
What is expansionary monetary policy?
A
A government policy of raising taxes and cutting spending to reduce budget deficits and slow economic growth.
B
A central bank policy that decreases the money supply and raises interest rates to cool down inflation and reduce aggregate demand.
C
A policy that fixes the exchange rate by intervening in foreign exchange markets to maintain currency stability.
D
A central bank policy that increases the money supply and lowers interest rates to stimulate economic activity and aggregate demand.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of monetary policy, which is primarily conducted by a country's central bank to influence the economy by managing the money supply and interest rates.
Step 2: Recognize that expansionary monetary policy is used to stimulate economic growth, especially during periods of recession or low economic activity.
Step 3: Identify the key tools of expansionary monetary policy: increasing the money supply and lowering interest rates.
Step 4: Understand the effects of these tools: increasing the money supply makes more funds available for borrowing, and lowering interest rates reduces the cost of borrowing, both of which encourage spending and investment.
Step 5: Conclude that expansionary monetary policy aims to increase aggregate demand, thereby stimulating economic activity and potentially reducing unemployment.
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