Multiple Choice
What happens in the market for canned cheese if a new automated filling machine makes production faster and cheaper?
A
Demand shifts to the left
B
Demand shifts to the right
C
Supply shifts to the left
D
Supply shifts to the right
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the effect of the new automated filling machine on production costs and speed. Since the machine makes production faster and cheaper, it reduces the cost of producing canned cheese.
Step 2: Understand how a reduction in production costs affects the supply curve. Lower production costs typically enable producers to supply more at every price level, causing the supply curve to shift.
Step 3: Determine the direction of the supply curve shift. Because production becomes cheaper and faster, the supply curve shifts to the right, indicating an increase in supply.
Step 4: Clarify why demand does not shift in this scenario. The change is related to production technology, not consumer preferences or income, so the demand curve remains unchanged.
Step 5: Summarize the market outcome. With supply shifting right, the quantity of canned cheese supplied increases at each price, potentially leading to a lower equilibrium price and higher quantity sold.
