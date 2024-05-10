Skip to main content
Macroeconomics
1. Introduction to Macroeconomics
1h 57m
Worksheet
Introduction to Economics
6m
Three Key Economic Ideas
13m
Productive and Allocative Efficiency
7m
Factors of Production
5m
Positive and Normative Statements
7m
Circular Flow Diagram
5m
Graphing Review
48m
Percentage and Decimal Review
9m
Fractions Review
12m
2. Introductory Economic Models
59m
Worksheet
Production Possibilities Frontier (PPF) - Introduction and Productive Efficiency
18m
PPF - Increasing Marginal Opportunity Costs and Allocative Efficiency
13m
PPF - Outward Shifts
8m
PPF - Comparative Advantage and Absolute Advantage
6m
PPF - Comparative Advantage and Trade
7m
PPF - Price of the Trade
3m
3. Supply and Demand
3h 22m
Worksheet
Introduction to Supply and Demand
10m
The Basics of Demand
7m
Individual Demand and Market Demand
6m
Shifting Demand
26m
The Basics of Supply
3m
Individual Supply and Market Supply
6m
Shifting Supply
25m
Big Daddy Shift Summary
8m
Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus
10m
Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts
22m
Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift
34m
Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis
40m
4. Elasticity
2h 16m
Worksheet
Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand
10m
Elasticity and the Midpoint Method
20m
Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph
11m
Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand
6m
Total Revenue Test
13m
Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve
14m
Income Elasticity of Demand
23m
Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand
11m
Price Elasticity of Supply
12m
Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph
3m
Elasticity Summary
9m
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors
3h 40m
Worksheet
Consumer Surplus and WIllingness to Pay
33m
Producer Surplus and Willingness to Sell
26m
Economic Surplus and Efficiency
18m
Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium
28m
Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets
38m
Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points
20m
Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas
54m
6. Introduction to Taxes
1h 25m
Worksheet
Introducing Taxes and Tax Incidence
19m
Effects of Taxes on a Market
12m
Elasticity and Taxes
14m
Subsidies
16m
The Laffer Curve
9m
Quantitative Analysis of Taxes
13m
7. Externalities
1h 3m
Worksheet
Externalities: Social Benefits and Social Costs
28m
Public Solutions to Externalities
26m
Private Solutions to Externalities: The Coase Theorem
8m
8. The Types of Goods
1h 13m
Worksheet
Four Types of Goods and Two Characteristics
28m
The Free Rider Problem and the Tragedy of the Commons
22m
Public Goods: Demand Curve and Optimal Quantity
23m
9. International Trade
1h 16m
Worksheet
Exporting and Importing
16m
Sources of Comparative Advantage
6m
Tariffs on Imports
21m
Import Quotas and VERs
23m
Arguments Against International Trade
7m
10. Introducing Economic Concepts
49m
Worksheet
Introducing Concepts - Business Cycle
7m
Introducing Concepts - Nominal GDP and Real GDP
12m
Introducing Concepts - Unemployment and Inflation
3m
Introducing Concepts - Economic Growth
6m
Introducing Concepts - Savings and Investment
5m
Introducing Concepts - Trade Deficit and Surplus
6m
Introducing Concepts - Monetary Policy and Fiscal Policy
7m
11. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI)
1h 37m
Worksheet
Calculating GDP
11m
Detailed Explanation of GDP Components
9m
Value Added Method for Measuring GDP
1m
Nominal GDP and Real GDP
22m
Shortcomings of GDP
8m
Calculating GDP Using the Income Approach
10m
Other Measures of Total Production and Total Income
5m
Consumer Price Index (CPI)
13m
Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation
7m
Problems with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)
6m
12. Unemployment and Inflation
1h 22m
Worksheet
Labor Force and Unemployment
9m
Types of Unemployment
12m
Labor Unions and Collective Bargaining
6m
Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws and Efficiency Wages
7m
Unemployment Trends
7m
Nominal Interest, Real Interest, and the Fisher Equation
10m
Nominal Income and Real Income
12m
Who is Affected by Inflation?
5m
Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation
6m
Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs
4m
13. Productivity and Economic Growth
1h 7m
Worksheet
Productivity and the Per-Worker Production Function
19m
Institutions that Promote Economic Growth
8m
Growth Rates and the Rule of 70
10m
New Growth Theory
6m
PPF - Growth Analysis
6m
Introducing Concepts - Business Cycle
7m
Business Cycles and Their Characteristics
7m
14. The Financial System
1h 37m
Worksheet
Financial System Definitions
10m
Savings Equal Investment
16m
Market for Loanable Funds
8m
Shifts in the Market for Loanable Funds
15m
Stocks, Bonds, and Mutual Funds
5m
Risk and Insurance
7m
Risk and Diversification
9m
Time Value of Money Calculations
17m
Calculating Bond and Stock Prices
6m
15. Income and Consumption
52m
Worksheet
The Consumption Function
24m
The Saving Function
6m
Determinants of Consumption and Saving
6m
Average Propensity to Consume and Save
5m
Multiplier Effect of Investment Spending
9m
16. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model
1h 22m
Worksheet
Aggregate Expenditures Model and Macroeconomic Equilibrium
17m
AE Model: Graphing Macroeconomic Equilibrium
13m
AE Model: Private Closed Economy
5m
AE Model: Private Open Economy
5m
AE Model and the Multiplier
11m
AE Model: Components
7m
AE Model: Algebraic Approach
13m
Deriving the Multiplier Algebraically
7m
17. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis
1h 18m
Worksheet
Aggregate Demand
12m
Deriving Aggregate Demand from the AE Model
12m
Shifting Aggregate Demand
9m
Long Run Aggregate Supply
9m
Short Run Aggregate Supply
7m
Shifting Short Run Aggregate Supply
8m
AD-AS Model: Equilibrium in the Short Run and Long Run
5m
AD-AS Model: Shifts in Aggregate Demand
14m
18. The Monetary System
1h 1m
Worksheet
The Functions of Money; The Kinds of Money
8m
Defining the Money Supply: M1 and M2
4m
Required Reserves and the Deposit Multiplier
8m
Introduction to the Federal Reserve
8m
The Federal Reserve and the Money Supply
11m
History of the US Banking System
9m
The Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 (The Great Recession)
10m
19. Monetary Policy
1h 32m
Worksheet
Goals of Monetary Policy
3m
The Demand for Money
13m
The Money Supply on the Graph
11m
Monetary Policy and Aggregate Demand
17m
Expansionary and Contractionary Monetary Policy
15m
Taylor Rule
11m
Quantity Theory of Money
9m
Federal Reserve Policies during the 2007-2009 Recession
8m
20. Fiscal Policy
1h 0m
Worksheet
Introduction to Fiscal Policy
9m
Expansionary and Contractionary Fiscal Policy
9m
Government Purchases and the Multiplier Effect
8m
Taxes, the Multiplier Effect, and Automatic Stabilizers
9m
Budget Surplus and Budget Deficit
7m
Long Run Effects of Fiscal Policy
6m
Criticisms of Fiscal Policy
10m
21. Revisiting Inflation, Unemployment, and Policy
46m
Worksheet
Short Run Phillips Curve
9m
Long Run Phillips Curve
6m
Phillips Curve and Expected Inflation
6m
Phillips Curve and Supply Shocks
5m
Sacrifice Ratio
8m
Disinflation and Deflation
9m
22. Balance of Payments
30m
Worksheet
Balance of Payments: Introduction
5m
Balance of Payments: Current Account
8m
Balance of Payments: Financial Account and Capital Account
7m
Net Exports Equal Net Foreign Investment
7m
Balance of Trade; Trade Deficit and Trade Surplus
2m
23. Exchange Rates
1h 16m
Worksheet
Exchange Rates: Introduction
14m
Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real
13m
Exchange Rates: Equilibrium
6m
Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand
11m
Exchange Rates and Net Exports
6m
Exchange Rates: Fixed, Flexible, and Managed Float
5m
Exchange Rates: Purchasing Power Parity
7m
The Gold Standard
4m
The Bretton Woods System
6m
24. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought
40m
Worksheet
Classical Model and Keynesian Model
9m
Monetarist Model
4m
Quantity Theory of Money
9m
New Classical Model
4m
Real Business Cycle Model
3m
Austrian Model
3m
Communism and Karl Marx
5m
25. Dynamic AD/AS Model
35m
Worksheet
Dynamic AD-AS Model: Introduction
7m
Dynamic AD-AS Model: Inflation and Recession
10m
Dynamic AD-AS Model: Fiscal Policy
9m
Dynamic AD-AS Model: Monetary Policy
7m
26. Special Topics
11m
Worksheet
Industrially Advanced Countries (IACs) and Developing Countries (DVCs)
1m
Developing Countries: Obstacles to Development
4m
Vicious Circle of Poverty
5m
