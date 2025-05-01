Multiple Choice
In precipitation reactions the antigen is a ______, while in agglutination reactions the antigen is often ______.
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In precipitation reactions the antigen is a ______, while in agglutination reactions the antigen is often ______.
What is the major difference between agglutination and precipitation reactions?
The formation of an insoluble antibody-antigen complex is a characteristic of which immunoassay technique?
Which of the following statements about hemagglutination is false?
The region of the precipitation curve that signifies a precipitation reaction is called the:
When carrier particles are coated with an antigen of interest and the carrier particles are not normally found in living things, this type of reaction is called?