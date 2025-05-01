Multiple Choice
Penicillins (beta-lactam antibiotics) are generally most effective against which type of bacteria?
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Are β-Lactam drugs bactericidal or bacteriostatic? And why?
Based on your knowledge of beta-lactam drugs, which of the following antibiotics likely has the broadest spectrum?
Amoxicillin is often prescribed as a combination drug that includes clavulanic acid. Clavulanic acid is a small molecule that contains a beta-lactam ring. Based on your knowledge, which mechanism below could best explain how clavulanic acid works synergistically with amoxicillin?
Why are carbapenems typically reserved for severe, multi-drug-resistant infections, instead of being used as first-line antibiotics?
Which of the following is a major shortcoming of penicillin V and penicillin G?
What do all β-lactam drugs have in common?