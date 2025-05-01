Multiple Choice
Are β-Lactam drugs bactericidal or bacteriostatic? And why?
Cephalexin, a first generation cephalosporin.
Meropenem.
Oxacillin.
Aztreonam.
Which of the following is a major shortcoming of penicillin V and penicillin G?
Amoxicillin is often prescribed as a combination drug that includes clavulanic acid. Clavulanic acid is a small molecule that contains a beta-lactam ring. Based on your knowledge, which mechanism below could best explain how clavulanic acid works synergistically with amoxicillin?
Why are carbapenems typically reserved for severe, multi-drug-resistant infections, instead of being used as first-line antibiotics?