Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly matches the meningitis vaccine with the type or cause of meningitis it prevents?
35
views
1
rank
Which of the following correctly matches the meningitis vaccine with the type or cause of meningitis it prevents?
Which bacterium is responsible for meningococcal meningitis?
Which of the following statements correctly represents something that Haemophilus influenzae, Neisseria meningitis, and Streptococcus pneumoniae all have in common?
The introduction of the Hib vaccine most dramatically reduced the incidence of meningitis in which group?