Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements correctly represents something that Haemophilus influenzae, Neisseria meningitis, and Streptococcus pneumoniae all have in common?
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Haemophilus influenzae type B.
Neisseria meningitidis.
Streptococcus pneumoniae.
Listeria monocytogenes.
Which of the following statements correctly represents something that Haemophilus influenzae, Neisseria meningitis, and Streptococcus pneumoniae all have in common?
The introduction of the Hib vaccine most dramatically reduced the incidence of meningitis in which group?