Discovering Microorganisms

in this video, we're going to focus on the discovery of microorganisms. And so it turns out that humans were not always aware that microorganisms even existed, let alone, that they exist in pretty much every conceivable environment all around us. And so it turns out that the existence of microorganisms was actually discovered just a couple 100 years ago, during the time period between 1665 and 1674. And so in 1665, an English microscopy ist of the name Robert Hooke was actually the very first person to visualize and depict or create a drawing of a micro organism. More specifically, robert Hooke described a common bread mold known as music or as a microscopic awhile mushroom. And so if you take a look at the image down below, over here, on the left hand side, there's a little portrait of Robert Hooke who lived from 1635 to 1703. And here is an image of hooks microscope that he used to visualize the very first microorganism and depict the very first microorganism. And so over here on the right is robert Hook's drawing of the bread mold. His depiction of the bread mold Now in 1670 for just a few years later, another scientist really a Dutch merchant of the name of Antony van Leeuwenhoek uh analyzed a drop of lake water with a microscope and he saw microbes many different types of microbes other than just these microscopic, all mushrooms. And so antony van Leeuwenhoek he described and depicted uh protozoa which are these very small eukaryotic organisms. We'll talk about them more later in our course. And he also depicted bacteria, which are these very small pro carry attic organisms. Again, we'll talk more about those later in our course. And so antony van Leeuwenhoek, he depicted a whole different set of microorganisms and he called these microorganisms and molecules, which really just is the word meaning little animals. And so if you take a look at the image down below, you can see a portrait of antony van Leeuwenhoek over here who lived from 16 32 to 17 23. And here is an image of antony van Leeuwenhoek microscope that he used to visualize the protozoa and bacteria. And so here is an image of the depictions uh that antony van Leeuwenhoek created when he observed that lake water and again he called them anna molecules or little animals. And so you can see that there are many different types of protozoa and bacteria that he had drawn in his images. And so, robert Hooke, he observed a microscopic all mushroom, a common bread mold, which is a little bit larger than these other protozoa and bacteria or however they're still at the microscopic level. But uh regardless, Hook and Lavon Hook are both equally deserving. They both deserve equal credit for revealing the microbial world. And so again, uh due to robert hook and Antoni van Lavon hooks discoveries, they revealed that there was an entire microbial world of really, really small organisms and infectious agents that were all around us. And so this year concludes our lesson on discovering microorganisms and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

