Skip to main content
Microbiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
My Course
Learn
Bookmarks
Table of contents
1. Introduction to Microbiology
2h 21m
Worksheet
Introduction to Microbiology
11m
Introduction to Taxonomy
22m
Scientific Naming of Organisms
5m
Members of the Bacterial World
6m
Introduction to Bacteria
6m
Introduction to Archaea
4m
Introduction to Eukarya
13m
Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions
11m
Importance of Microorganisms
13m
Scientific Method
23m
Experimental Design
22m
2. Disproving Spontaneous Generation
51m
Worksheet
Introduction to Spontaneous Generation
8m
Francesco Redi's Experiments
5m
Needham vs. Spallanzani
18m
Pasteur's Experiments on Spontaneous Generation
9m
John Tyndall's Experiment
5m
History of Spontaneous Generation Summarized
3m
3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology
1h 46m
Worksheet
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter
41m
Isotopes
10m
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
17m
Covalent Bonds
17m
Noncovalent Bonds
3m
Ionic Bonding
10m
Hydrogen Bonding
5m
4. Water
1h 0m
Worksheet
Introduction to Water
5m
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion
5m
Properties of Water- Density
6m
Properties of Water- Thermal
11m
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
11m
Acids and Bases
7m
pH Scale
13m
5. Molecules of Microbiology
1h 51m
Worksheet
Carbon
7m
Functional Groups
7m
Introduction to Biomolecules
2m
Monomers & Polymers
8m
Carbohydrates
16m
Proteins
16m
Nucleic Acids
30m
Lipids
22m
6. Cell Membrane & Transport
2h 24m
Worksheet
Cell Envelope & Biological Membranes
9m
Bacterial & Eukaryotic Cell Membranes
6m
Archaeal Cell Membranes
8m
Types of Membrane Proteins
6m
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
7m
Introduction to Membrane Transport
10m
Passive vs. Active Transport
7m
Osmosis
28m
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
9m
Active Transport
22m
ABC Transporters
6m
Group Translocation
3m
Types of Small Molecule Transport Review
4m
Endocytosis and Exocytosis
10m
7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
3h 27m
Worksheet
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
18m
Binary Fission
7m
Generation Times
8m
Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements
21m
Overview of Prokaryotic Cell Structure
5m
Introduction to Bacterial Cell Walls
18m
Gram-Positive Cell Walls
6m
Gram-Negative Cell Walls
14m
Gram-Positive vs. Gram-Negative Cell Walls
6m
The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers
4m
Introduction to Biofilms
3m
Pili
9m
Fimbriae & Hami
3m
Introduction to Prokaryotic Flagella
7m
Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure
9m
Prokaryotic Flagellar Movement
6m
Proton Motive Force Drives Flagellar Motility
4m
Chemotaxis
8m
Review of Prokaryotic Surface Structures
6m
Prokaryotic Ribosomes
10m
Introduction to Bacterial Plasmids
4m
Cell Inclusions
5m
Endospores
8m
Sporulation
4m
Germination
2m
8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
1h 41m
Worksheet
Mitosis & Meiosis
11m
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
12m
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
28m
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
9m
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
17m
Endosymbiotic Theory
6m
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
5m
Eukaryotic Cilia & Flagella
4m
Cell Junctions
5m
9. Microscopes
1h 43m
Worksheet
Introduction to Microscopes
6m
Magnification, Resolution, & Contrast
7m
Introduction to Light Microscopy
2m
Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes
13m
Light Microscopes that Increase Contrast
10m
Light Microscopes that Detect Fluorescence
12m
Electron Microscopes
10m
Reviewing the Different Types of Microscopes
10m
Introduction to Staining
2m
Simple Staining
8m
Differential Staining
3m
Other Types of Staining
5m
Reviewing the Types of Staining
4m
Gram Stain
4m
10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
2h 47m
Worksheet
Biofilms
11m
Growing a Pure Culture
2m
Microbial Growth Curves in a Closed System
11m
Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth
11m
Oxygen Requirements for Microbial Growth
16m
pH Requirements for Microbial Growth
6m
Osmolarity Factors for Microbial Growth
6m
Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth
7m
Nutritional Factors of Microbial Growth
18m
Growth Factors
1m
Introduction to Cultivating Microbial Growth
5m
Types of Solid Culture Media
3m
Plating Methods
10m
Measuring Growth by Direct Cell Counts
6m
Measuring Growth by Plate Counts
8m
Measuring Growth by Membrane Filtration
2m
Measuring Growth by Biomass
9m
Introduction to the Types of Culture Media
2m
Chemically Defined Media
1m
Complex Media
2m
Selective Media
3m
Differential Media
4m
Reducing Media
2m
Enrichment Media
4m
Reviewing the Types of Culture Media
2m
11. Controlling Microbial Growth
2h 54m
Worksheet
Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth
21m
Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth
30m
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
38m
Review of Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
4m
Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
14m
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
5m
Liquid Chemicals: Alcohols, Aldehydes, & Biguanides
10m
Liquid Chemicals: Halogens
6m
Liquid Chemicals: Surface-Active Agents
13m
Other Types of Liquid Chemicals
9m
Chemical Gases: Ethylene Oxide, Ozone, & Formaldehyde
8m
Review of Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
5m
Chemical Preservation of Perishable Products
6m
12. Microbial Metabolism
3h 47m
Worksheet
Introduction to Energy
9m
Laws of Thermodynamics
10m
Chemical Reactions
7m
ATP
12m
Enzymes
11m
Enzyme Activation Energy
7m
Enzyme Binding Factors
8m
Enzyme Inhibition
5m
Introduction to Metabolism
5m
Negative & Positive Feedback
5m
Redox Reactions
15m
Introduction to Aerobic Cellular Respiration
20m
Types of Phosphorylation
8m
Glycolysis
14m
Entner-Doudoroff Pathway
8m
Pentose-Phosphate Pathway
4m
Pyruvate Oxidation
4m
Krebs Cycle
12m
Electron Transport Chain
15m
Chemiosmosis
5m
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
15m
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
17m
13. Photosynthesis
1h 47m
Worksheet
Introduction to Photosynthesis
14m
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy
8m
Electromagnetic Spectrum
4m
Pigments of Photosynthesis
13m
Stages of Photosynthesis
5m
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
26m
Cyclic vs. Non-Cyclic Photophosphorylation
10m
Calvin Cycle
14m
Prokaryotic Photosynthesis
8m
14. DNA Replication
1h 32m
Worksheet
The Griffith Experiment
8m
The Hershey-Chase Experiment
7m
Chargaff's Rules
4m
Discovering the Structure of DNA
11m
Meselson-Stahl Experiment
9m
Introduction to DNA Replication
18m
DNA Polymerases
12m
Leading & Lagging DNA Strands
5m
Steps of DNA Replication
9m
DNA Repair
5m
15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
4h 35m
Worksheet
Central Dogma
5m
Introduction to Transcription
13m
Steps of Transcription
11m
Transcription Termination in Prokaryotes
4m
Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing
15m
Introduction to Types of RNA
7m
Genetic Code
13m
Introduction to Translation
21m
Steps of Translation
12m
Review of Transcription vs. Translation
8m
Prokaryotic Gene Expression
14m
Review of Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Gene Expression
5m
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression
8m
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
17m
The Lac Operon
15m
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon
20m
The Trp Operon
12m
Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon
6m
Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
8m
Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications
11m
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
11m
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
19m
Post-Translational Modification
4m
Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation
6m
16. Microbial Genetics
2h 58m
Worksheet
Introduction to Microbial Genetics
6m
Introduction to Mutations
12m
Methods of Inducing Mutations
11m
Prototrophs vs. Auxotrophs
9m
Mutant Detection
12m
The Ames Test
6m
Introduction to DNA Repair
2m
DNA Repair Mechanisms
23m
Horizontal Gene Transfer
10m
Bacterial Transformation
6m
Transduction
20m
Introduction to Conjugation
4m
Conjugation: F Plasmids
10m
Conjugation: Hfr & F' Cells
14m
Genome Variability
18m
CRISPR CAS
7m
17. Biotechnology
1h 58m
Worksheet
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
5m
Introduction to DNA Cloning
6m
Steps to DNA Cloning
23m
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction
10m
The Steps of PCR
14m
Gel Electrophoresis
10m
Southern Blotting
14m
DNA Fingerprinting
7m
Introduction to DNA Sequencing
7m
Dideoxy Sequencing
20m
18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
2h 44m
Worksheet
Introduction to Viruses
13m
Introduction to Bacteriophage Infections
12m
Bacteriophage: Lytic Phage Infections
4m
Bacteriophage: Lysogenic Phage Infections
9m
Bacteriophage: Filamentous Phage Infections
4m
Plaque Assays
4m
Introduction to Animal Virus Infections
4m
Animal Viruses: 1. Attachment to the Host Cell
3m
Animal Viruses: 2. Entry & Uncoating in the Host Cell
9m
Animal Viruses: 3. Synthesis & Replication
21m
Animal Viruses: DNA Virus Synthesis & Replication
9m
Animal Viruses: RNA Virus Synthesis & Replication
14m
Animal Viruses: Antigenic Drift vs. Antigenic Shift
5m
Animal Viruses: Reverse-Transcribing Virus Synthesis & Replication
4m
Animal Viruses: 4. Assembly Inside Host Cell
4m
Animal Viruses: 5. Release from Host Cell
7m
Acute vs. Persistent Viral Infections
11m
COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)
3m
Plant Viruses
7m
Viroids
3m
Prions
4m
19. Innate Immunity
3h 52m
Worksheet
Introduction to Immunity
8m
Introduction to Innate Immunity
9m
Introduction to First-Line Defenses
3m
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin
5m
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane
6m
First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers
13m
First-Line Defenses: Normal Microflora
3m
Introduction to Cells of the Immune System
12m
Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes
14m
Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes
15m
Introduction to Cell Communication
2m
Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules
7m
Cell Communication: Cytokines
11m
Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)
22m
Introduction to the Complement System
14m
Activation Pathways of the Complement System
11m
Effects of the Complement System
13m
Review of the Complement System
5m
Phagoctytosis
11m
Introduction to Inflammation
9m
Steps of the Inflammatory Response
14m
Fever
3m
Interferon Response
11m
20. Adaptive Immunity
3h 48m
Worksheet
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity
19m
Antigens
8m
Introduction to T Lymphocytes
22m
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules
9m
Activation of T Lymphocytes
11m
Functions of T Lymphocytes
14m
Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells
7m
Introduction to B Lymphocytes
15m
Antibodies
9m
Classes of Antibodies
22m
Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen
9m
T Dependent & T Independent Antigens
10m
Clonal Selection
6m
Antibody Class Switching
7m
Affinity Maturation
7m
Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity
6m
Immune Tolerance
18m
Regulatory T Cells
3m
Natural Killer Cells
6m
Review of Adaptive Immunity
9m
21. Principles of Disease
3h 2m
Worksheet
Symbiotic Relationships
5m
The Human Microbiome
24m
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
20m
Stages of Infectious Disease Progression
10m
Koch's Postulates
8m
Molecular Koch's Postulates
4m
Bacterial Pathogenesis
19m
Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins
3m
Exotoxins Cause Damage to the Host
15m
Endotoxin Causes Damage to the Host
6m
Exotoxins vs. Endotoxin Review
7m
Immune Response Damage to the Host
9m
Introduction to Avoiding Host Defense Mechanisms
1m
1) Hide Within Host Cells
1m
2) Avoiding Phagocytosis
14m
3) Surviving Inside Phagocytic Cells
4m
4) Avoiding Complement System
4m
5) Avoiding Antibodies
11m
Viruses Evade the Immune Response
7m
1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Microbiology
Microbiology
1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Microbiology
1m
Play a video:
Previous video
Related Videos
Related Practice
Guided course
07:27
Introduction to Microbiology
Jason Amores Sumpter
4422
143
3
Guided course
03:55
Discovering Microorganisms
Jason Amores Sumpter
1912
66
1:29
Introduction to Microbiology Channel
Jason Amores Sumpter
1090
32
Showing 1 of 3 videos
Load more videos