Cyanobacteria are a group of photosynthetic bacteria. These bacteria use sunlight as their energy source and carbon dioxide as their carbon source. Cyanobacteria are ________________.
10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Nutritional Factors of Microbial Growth
- Multiple Choice737views6rank
- Multiple Choice
The prefix photo- indicates that an organism will make use of _______ for energy purposes.770views6rank
- Multiple Choice
Biologists can divide living organisms into two groups:autotrophs and heterotrophs, which differ in _________.704views6rank
- Multiple Choice
Organisms that use organic molecules as their source of carbon are called:918views5rank
- Multiple Choice
Organisms that use CO2 as their source of carbon are called1878views6rank
- Multiple Choice
Humans are:685views8rank
- Textbook Question
Nitrogen and phosphorus added to beaches following an oil spill encourage the growth of natural oil-degrading bacteria. Explain why the bacteria do not grow if nitrogen and phosphorus are not added.565views
- Multiple Choice
Chemoheterotrophs:544views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is not a growth factor for various microbes?
a. cholesterol
b. water
c. vitamins
d. heme562views
- Textbook Question
In a defined medium, ________.
a. the exact chemical composition of the medium is known
b. agar is available for microbial nutrition
c. blood may be included
d. organic chemicals are excluded515views
- Textbook Question
All cells recycle the essential element ___________ from amino acids and nucleotides.492views
- Textbook Question
___________ are small organic molecules that are required in minute amounts for metabolism.516views
- Textbook Question
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ When environmental nutrients are depleted, myxobacteria aggregate in mounds to form fruiting bodies..511views