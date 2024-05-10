10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Nutritional Factors of Microbial Growth
2:38 minutes
Problem 6.10a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In a defined medium, ________.
a. the exact chemical composition of the medium is known
b. agar is available for microbial nutrition
c. blood may be included
d. organic chemicals are excluded
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
22
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos