Multiple Choice
The optimum pH for an alkaliphile would be at:
A bacterium that thrives in your stomach is probably a(n):
The optimum pH of Acidithiobacillus bacteria (pH 3) is _______________ times more acid than blood (pH 7).
a. 4
b. 10
c. 100
d. 1000
e. 10,000
Superoxide dismutase _________.
a. causes hydrogen peroxide to become toxic
b. detoxifies superoxide radicals
c. neutralizes singlet oxygen
d. is missing in aerobes
Support or refute the following statement: Microbes cannot tolerate the low pH of the human stomach.