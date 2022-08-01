in this video, we're going to talk about some factors affecting chemical agents that are used for controlling microbial growth. And so it turns out that the effectiveness of these chemical agents actually depends on multiple factors. And down below we have a table that's listing some of these factors affecting these chemical agents. And so the very first factor that we have listed here is actually the concentration of the chemical agent that's being used. And so some chemicals are actually effective when they are diluted. And so diluting these chemical agents can be an important thing to do before using these chemical agents. Also, some chemical agents are going to be extremely toxic at high concentrations, which means that using diluted chemical agents can also be favorable. Also, the actual concentration of the chemical agent can differentiate a disinfecting procedure versus a sterilization procedure. Now, another important factor that affects the chemical agent is actually the exposure time, which is really just how long the microbes are exposed to the chemical agent. Whether they are exposed to the chemical agent for a short period of time, or whether they are exposed to the chemical agent for a long period of time. And so some chemicals require really, really long exposure times and are less but still effective at shorter times. And so the exact exposure time will be an important factor to consider because it can greatly affect these chemical agents. Now, the third factor that we have listed here is actually the temperature. And this is because some chemicals actually have an optimal temperature at which they work best. And so if the temperature is too cold or if the temperature is too hot, then that may affect these chemical agents and may prevent them from being effective. And so the temperature is a really important factor affecting these chemical agents. Now, the last factor that we have here is actually the interfering chemicals because sometimes uh these chemical agents will react with other chemicals and so some chemicals may not be compatible with each other because they may react with each other. And when they react with each other they may n activate one another, which means that these chemical agents can be affected by these other interfering chemicals and that is something that needs to be taken into account when a scientist is trying to determine the effectiveness of the chemical agent. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on some of the factors affecting these chemical agents that are used for controlling microbial growth. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts