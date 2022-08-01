Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth

So when it comes to the chemicals that are used to controlling microbial growth, it turns out that there are many chemical agents that can be used for controlling microbial growth. And these chemicals can be grouped as being either liquid chemicals or gas chemicals. Now these chemicals that are used to control microbial growth are going to be able to kill microbes by irreversibly reacting with proteins, D. N. A. And or the plasma membrane. And by interacting and reacting with those molecules, they can inactivate them and prevent them from doing their normal function. And so this is how chemicals can be used to control microbial group. Now, down below what we're showing you is a map of our lesson or our outline of the lesson moving forward in our course on the chemicals that are used for controlling microbial growth. And notice that our lesson is broken up into two parts, the left part over here and this right part over here. And so the left part is referring specifically to liquid chemicals, uh and the right part over here is specifically referring to gashes chemicals or gas chemicals. Uh Now, moving forward in our course, we're going to be following the left most branches first. So we'll talk about the liquid chemicals first, and then after we talk about the liquid chemicals will move on and talk about the gas chemicals at the end. And so the liquid chemicals, as you can see here in our map include alcohols, Aldo hides, bygone, IEDs, halogen such as chlorine, and iodine, surfactants, such as soaps, detergents, and squats, as well as heavy metals, phenolic sauce. And pour oxygen's. And we will cover each of these liquid chemicals. And more detailed moving forward in our course by again following these branches from left to right. Uh and then the gases, chemicals that we're going to talk about moving forward include ethylene oxide, formaldehyde, and ozone. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the chemicals that are used to control microbial growth. And once again moving forward in our course, we'll get to talk a lot more about each of these different chemicals that are shown. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts