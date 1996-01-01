Multiple Choice
The Entner-Doudoroff pathway leads to the formation of:
682
views
6
rank
The Entner-Doudoroff pathway leads to the formation of:
Which of the following statements about the Entner-Doudoroff pathway is false?
a. It is a series of reactions that synthesizes glucose.
b. Its products are sometimes used to determine the presence of Pseudomonas.
c. It is a pathway of chemical reactions that catabolizes glucose.
d. It is an alternative pathway to glycolysis.
The Entner-Doudoroff Pathway: